Man gets life term after decade awaiting murder trial

By Published:
Kharon Davis (WKRG)

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A man who spent a decade in jail awaiting trial on a murder charge has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found Kharon Davis guilty of murder last month in the 2007 shooting death of Pete Reaves.

The sentence imposed by Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton on Tuesday means Davis will eventually be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said Davis shot Reaves during a drug buy. Part of the delay involved a defense lawyer’s removal for conflict of interest because his son was the police investigator in the case.

The Constitution guarantees suspects “the right to a speedy trial.” Experts called a 10-year delay shocking, since a long wait takes a toll on prisoners, witnesses and victims’ families.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s