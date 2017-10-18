Lee County Sheriff releases details in Sanford Middle School accident

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Lee County Sheriff confirms to News 3 details on a minor accident outside Sanford Middle School during Tuesday’s student pickup.

Sheriff Jay Jones says a driver in line to pick up their child reports their foot got stuck between the vehicle’s gas pedal and brake. Sheriff Jones says this caused the vehicle to rev up, startling a student in line to be picked up.

He says the student jumped back and fell on the ground. The vehicle also accelerated and hit the car ahead of it.

Sheriff Jones says investigators do not believe the student was hit by the car, but the child did scrape their knee and suffered bruises from the fall. Jones says the student was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be okay.

No one else was reported injured in the incident.