Heavy police presence blocks traffic on Veteran’s Parkway at Britt David Road

By Published:
(File: CBS San Francisco)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A heavy police presence is blocking six lanes of traffic on Veteran’s Parkway ahead of an accident with injuries Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police dispatchers tell News 3 all lanes of travel are cut off ahead of the accident at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and Britt David Road.

They say the extent of the injuries are not clear at this time. There is no projected time when the roadway will reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s