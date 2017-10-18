Heavy police presence blocks traffic on Veteran’s Parkway at Britt David Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A heavy police presence is blocking six lanes of traffic on Veteran’s Parkway ahead of an accident with injuries Wednesday morning.

Columbus Police dispatchers tell News 3 all lanes of travel are cut off ahead of the accident at the intersection of Veteran’s Parkway and Britt David Road.

They say the extent of the injuries are not clear at this time. There is no projected time when the roadway will reopen.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.