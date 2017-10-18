Guilty plea but no jail for elderly jewel thief Doris Payne

By Published:
In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, Doris Payne speaks during an interview in Atlanta. (AP)

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A notorious jewel thief recently arrested at a Georgia Walmart store got no jail time during her latest court appearance.

Doris Payne, at 87, has stolen about $2 million in jewels over the last six decades. She was arrested July 17 for a misdemeanor shoplifting charge after a Walmart employee said she tried to leave the Chamblee store with items she hadn’t paid for.

Payne had been on probation after pleading guilty in March to a felony shoplifting charge for trying to steal a $2,000 necklace from a department store in December. She was jailed for violating that probation.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Payne appeared Monday before Chamblee Municipal court Judge Angela Duncan, who told her “Don’t come back.”

Payne pleaded guilty in a deal that gave her credit for 58 days served from July through September.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s