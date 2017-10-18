HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — For this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award our camera’s traveled to Harris County Carver Middle School.

The recipient 7th grade science teacher Diane Carr who accepted the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Carr was nominated by student Tequila Pingleton who told us the teacher helps out where ever she is needed.

She also says Carr handles a lot of hands on projects and does an excellent job in helping her students prepare for tests.

The 15-year teaching veteran says receiving the award is quite an honor.