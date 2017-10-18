Diane Carr

WRBL Staff Published:

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — For this week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple award our camera’s traveled to Harris County Carver Middle School.

The recipient 7th grade science teacher Diane Carr who accepted the honor from News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Ms. Carr was nominated by student Tequila Pingleton who told us the teacher helps out where ever she is needed.

She also says Carr handles a lot of hands on projects and does an excellent job in helping her students prepare for tests.

The 15-year teaching veteran says receiving the award is quite an honor.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s