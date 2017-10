AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn City Council members have given the green light for a new commercial recreation development on Opelika Road.

The development is slated to include a 7700 square foot commercial space, a 29 bedroom unit complex along with an entertainment district including an amphitheater and more.

A number of homeowners are concerned about the noise the development would create at night.

City council voted to include a set of conditions that would limit the noise.