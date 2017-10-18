Barbasol Championship leaving Alabama for Kentucky next summer

Associated Press Published:

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.

The Barbasol Championship is leaving Alabama next summer for the Keene Trace Golf Club just outside Lexington. The tournament is July 19-22 and is held the same week as the British Open. As an opposite-field event, the winner does not get an invitation to the Masters and the prize fund is only $3.5 million.

The tournament began in 2015 at the RTJ Trail’s Grand National in Opelika, Alabama.

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville hosted the PGA Championship three times and the Ryder Cup in 2008. But the last regular PGA Tour stop in Kentucky was the Kentucky Derby Open from 1957 to 1959. That’s where Gary Player won his first PGA Tour event in 1958.

