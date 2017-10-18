Angler lands 93-pound blue catfish for new Georgia record

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A blue catfish caught on Georgia’s Altamaha River this past weekend weighed 93 pounds – a new state record.

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources says in a Tuesday news release that angler Richard Barrett’s catch beat the old record by more than 12 pounds.

The department says Barrett, who is from Axson, caught the fish Saturday using a live channel catfish caught earlier in the day as bait.

Barrett told the department’s Wildlife Resources Division he was shocked when he got the fish to the surface. He said he was worried he wouldn’t be able to get it into his boat.

John Biagi, chief of Fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division, said Barrett’s catch was the first state record for 2017.