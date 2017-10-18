Air ambulance picks up woman injured in Lee County car crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — An unknown woman is now in a Columbus hospital after the Lee County Sheriff confirms to News 3 she was flown out of an early Wednesday morning vehicle crash.

Sheriff Jay Jones says the accident happened around 8:40 a.m. The woman’s vehicle left the roadway along Lee Road 112 and hit a tree near the intersection of Lee Road 48.

Jones says it is unclear how long the woman was trapped inside until first responders from the Opelika Fire Department and the Beauregard volunteer department found her. Jones credits the responders for their quick action to cut the woman from the vehicle and put her on an emergency evacuation helicopter.

The air ambulance rushed the woman to Columbus, and the extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.