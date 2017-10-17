Woman charged with killing 9-year-old girl by sitting on her

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP/KHOU) — Authorities say a 325-pound woman is charged with killing a 9-year-old girl by sitting on the child as punishment.

The Pensacola News Journal reports 64-year-old Veronica Green Posey was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report identifies Posey as the girl’s cousin.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the family’s Pensacola home following a 911 call on Saturday. Posey told deputies she was sitting on Dericka Lindsay “for being out of control.” During the punishment, Dericka told Posey and two other adult relatives identified as her parents that she couldn’t breathe. When Posey got up, Dericka wasn’t breathing.

The parents, 69-year-old Grace Joan Smith and 62-year-old James Edmund Smith, face neglect charges. Grace Smith has also been charged with cruelty toward a child.

In an emailed statement to the Pensacola News Journal, Mike Carroll, secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, said the family had a previous interaction with the state’s child welfare system.

“Dericka’s death is appalling and DCF will continue coordinating with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to hold anyone responsible for her death accountable,” Carroll’s statement read. “As the family has a prior interaction with the child welfare system, a thorough quality assurance review will be conducted to review all prior interactions this family has had with the child welfare system.”

According to Escambia County’s jail records, Posey’s bond was set at $125,000, and she was released. Grace Smith’s bond was set at $75,000, and James Smith’s bond was set at $50,000. As of 3 p.m. Monday, jail records showed both were still in jail.