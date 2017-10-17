Testimony and opening statements given in Double Churches Park murder trial

Columbus, Ga. — In day two of the Double Churches Park murder trial, attorneys struck a jury and began testimony.

Three men stand accused of shooting a man in the head during broad daylight back in June 2016.

Three witness have already been called by the state. All of the witnesses said they could not point out any suspect because they were not close enough to see what happened.

Derian Waller, Akeveius Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are suspected of shooting and killing 24-year-old Demonde Dicks Jr. in 2016- along Double Churches Road at the park in the middle of the afternoon.

Attorneys from both sides talked about text messages exchanged between the suspects that day during their opening arguments.

“Mr. Waller, at 1:45 right after he’s gotten the green light message, texts Mr. Clark and says ‘Let me do him,'” Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said. “Mr. Clark texts back ‘I’m going to let you. Got to set it up. I’m supposed to be rolling.'”

Waller’s defense attorney William Kendrick responded to Kelly’s comments about the text messages.

“Messages do not make murder,” Kendrick said. “Actual evidence about who did the acts, not the words, is what will make this case.”

According to Kelly, the green light refers to Powell giving Waller the green light to kill Dicks.

Trial resumes Wednesday at 9 a.m.