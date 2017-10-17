Target recalls furniture due to child safety hazards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Target is recalling about 175,000 dressers and 7,500 leather pouf ottomans due to safety hazards to young children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today announced the recall on the Room Essentials ottomans. The CPSC claims the zippers can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the polystyrene beads inside.

The ottomans were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from June through August of this year for about $35.

A recall has also been issued for the Room Essentials 4-drawer dressers.

The CPSC has received 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, in one case on two three-year-old children.

The dressers were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from January 2013 through April 2016 for about $118.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises consumers to immediately stop using the dresser and ottoman or place it out of the reach of children.

The products can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

Target can be reached at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online here.