Rape allegation turns Muslim teen’s death into a capital case

By Published:
Darwin Martinez Torres (R) is accused of murdering Nabra Hassanen (L) while she walked to her local mosque in June 2017. New charges of rape have been leveled against Martinez in the case. (WUSA-TV/CBS)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — An already disturbing case about a 17-year-old Muslim girl killed as she walked to her mosque took another unsettling turn after an indictment alleged the victim was raped as well.

The indictment Monday includes capital murder and rape charges and will allow prosecutors in Virginia to pursue a death-penalty case against 22-year-old Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling.

He’s accused in the slaying of Nabra Hassanen of Reston, whose death back in June rattled northern Virginia’s Muslim community.

While police had said previously they were investigating whether Nabra had been sexually assaulted, the indictment is the first court document to spell out any kind of sex-crime charges against Martinez-Torres.

Virginia law allows prosecutors to pursue a death penalty only under certain conditions. Those include murder in the commission of a rape.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s