Ohio man admits killing daughter over lack of ‘respect’

Associated Press Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suburban Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his daughter while she slept, saying he believed she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.

Jamal Mansour, of Rocky River, pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault and has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. The 64-year-old dad earlier pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in 27-year-old Tahani Mansour’s death last year.

Cleveland.com reports Mansour says he believed his daughter didn’t respect his house rules. Prosecutors say Mansour told investigators he grabbed a gun, thinking she would “respect” that.

WJW reports defense attorney Angelo Lonardo said the shooting followed a fight over the daughter’s room being a mess.

Mansour cried and apologized, saying he wishes he were the one dead.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s