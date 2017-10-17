Georgia Association of Educators to address concerns to legislators

Tune in for Tuesday’s edition of the News 3 Midday Community Watch for a look into the concerns the Georgia Association of Educators plans to address to state legislators.

The GAE names itself as the “most experienced and effective professional organization for teachers, administrators, and educational support professionals within Georgia’s public schools.” Among the GAE’s concerns for the state of Georgia’s education, Governor Nathan Deal’s stance on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which deals with certain aspects of standardized testing.

Dr. Sid Chapman, President of the GAE, also says the organization advocates for proper funding for teachers and Education Support Professionals.

Watch the full interview and visit the Georgia Association of Educators online to learn more.