Fugitive arrested in Phenix City by police and Regional Task Force

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Two individuals are behind bars after an investigation by Phenix City police.

The two arrests were made Tuesday by the Phenix City Police Department and the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

21-year-old Tracy Johnson, Jr was arrested on the following charges: Robbery first degree (2 counts), Burglary third degree (3 counts), Receiving stolen property, Certain persons forbidden to possess pistol.

21-year-old Alexis Moore was arrested for resisting arrest.

According to Phenix City police, Johnson was armed with a firearm at time he was arrested.