Feeling like Fall

Temperatures this Tuesday morning dropped to the coolest readings we’ve seen since May, as fall has finally arrived on the scene in the wake of the cold front that passed through on Monday. Today’s morning low in Columbus is 55º, which merely equals our normal low for October 17 but is the coolest we’ve seen this fall season to date.

High pressure dominates a large section of the continental U.S., with a lack of storm systems resulting in beautiful fall weather for the majority of the country. Temperatures today are cool in the Eastern and Western United States with warmth found in the nation’s midsection.

By late in the week, the strengthening jet stream will send another frontal system across the country, beginning in the Pacific Northwest and pushing toward the Southeast by the end of the weekend. That is likely to be our next chance for rain, most likely on Monday depending on timing. Until then we’ll see a bit of a warming trend through Friday, but no return to the summerlike heat and humidity we’ve seen over the last several weeks.

