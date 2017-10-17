CSU celebrates start of basketball season with ‘Cougar Madness’

COLUMBUS, Ga – The Columbus State men’s and women’s basketball teams took a break from the grind of the preseason to have some fun, and interact with their fellow students and fans during ‘Cougar Madness’ on Monday night at the Lumpkin Center.

The celebration of the start of basketball season began with a dance-off at center court between the two teams.The Carver High School band performed several hits to get the crowd going.

Both teams were introduced to fans in style with music, flashing lights and a smoke machine. Men’s head coach Robert Moore showed off his best hip-hop dance moves for his introduction. But the star of the show, was women’s head coach Anita Howard, who donned a fur coat and sunglasses as she emerged from backstage.

“It’s a good thing for the players, to see the campus community come out and cheer them on,” said Howard. “And the preseason can be extremely treacherous, so for them to just kind of let their hair down and have some fun in front of their community is a great time,” she added.

“It’s a good way to showcase our guys and some talent we have,” said Moore.

Howard also improved to “1-0”, as she put it, against Moore, guiding the student team to a win over Moore’s faculty/staff team.

The Cougars also participated in a three-point contest and dunk contest. Marcus Dixon won the dunk contest over teammates Ali Hill and Jamal McKee.

“You know the guys went through a hard preseason,” said Moore.

“Now they get to relax and have fun with a dunk contest and three-point contest. So sometimes it’s good for those guys to come out and have fun because everything is so serious, especially when you’re trying to win a championship,” added Moore.

Both teams will scrimmage on Saturday at the Lumpkin Center.

The Lady Cougars open the season on Sunday, November 2 at Florida State.

The men’s team will open the season on Friday, November 17 on the road against Montevallo.