Coolest air of the season

Now we are beginning to feel the coolest readings of the season. These readings are similar to our last Canadian cold front that swept through the region back in early May. Everyone across east central Alabama and west central Georgia will dip below fifty degrees. Plenty of mid to upper forties. High pressure will eventually build over the region and it’ll subside the air and warm us closer to eighty degrees in the First Alert Forecast.

Don’t despair because we will not exceed above average readings for too long. A Pacific storm system will be on track to push this far south and bring another shot of cooler air, keeping us seasonal or average next week into the upper seventies. Ahead of this system may muster up a few showers late Sunday and continue with the passage of the front Monday morning. I wouldn’t bank on much measurable rainfall, similar to the last front we have dry air at the surface and little instability. Stay tuned.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast