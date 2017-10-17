Case reveals legal rules of thumb tricky with iPhone sensors

Associated Press Published:
People look over the new Apple iPhone 6s models during a product display following an Apple event Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015, in San Francisco. Apple staked a new claim to the living room on Wednesday, as the maker of iPhones and other hand-held gadgets unveiled an Internet TV system that's designed as a beachhead for the tech giant's broader ambitions to deliver a wide range of information, games, music and video to the home. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago is the latest to weigh in on still-disputed legal questions about whether law enforcement can order suspects to put their fingers on fingerprint sensors to unlock a smartphone.

Judge Edmond Chang’s recent decision overturned a magistrate’s ruling in a child pornography case that barred investigators from forcing suspects to supply the fingerprints.

The magistrate had ruled that forcing four residents of a home to each place their fingers on Apple iPhone Touch ID sensors would violate their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination.

But Chang in a ruling unsealed only this month cited long-standing Supreme Court rulings that permitted law enforcement to compel suspects to turn over keys to safes or boxes.

He agreed with prosecutors that the fingerprints were akin to physical keys.

