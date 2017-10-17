Balloon release, visitation planned for toddler who drowned in grease pit

AUBURN, Ala. — A visitation is planned Tuesday night to honor the memory of a little girl who drowned Saturday afternoon.

The visitation for 3-year-old Sadie Andrews will be at the Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

The Lee County Coroner ruled Sadie died of an accidental drowning after she fell into a grease pit behind the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop on East University Drive in Auburn.

Sadie’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Jeffcoat Trant. Both the funeral and visitation are open to the public.

Family and friends also plan to remember Sadie with a yellow balloon release for those who cannot make it to the visitation or funeral. The post on Facebook says yellow was Sadie’s favorite color. The event invites everyone who wants to honor Sadie to release a yellow balloon and take either photos or videos of the releases.

Any recordings shared on the event page will be made into a tribute video for Sadie’s parents as a present. Tracy and Corrie Andrews say they are touched by the overflowing support and kind thoughts from the community.

