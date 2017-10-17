Auburn dismisses receiver Kyle Davis for breaking team rules

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis (11) carries the ball after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer in Auburn, Ala. Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis has been dismissed from the team. Coach Gus Malzahn announced the decision on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, saying only that Davis broke team rules. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Auburn wide receiver Kyle Davis has been dismissed from the team.

Coach Gus Malzahn announced the decision on Tuesday, saying only that Davis broke team rules.

Davis was one of three players suspended from the 21st-ranked Tigers’ opener against Georgia Southern for undisclosed reasons. He didn’t travel with the team to last weekend’s LSU game.

Davis also had missed spring practice for personal issues. He has 210 receiving yards on seven catches ranks third on the team.

Former starting quarterback Sean White was also kicked off the team earlier in the season.

Davis played in 13 games as a freshman last season, making 12 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

