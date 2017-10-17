Animal Ark seeks donations to rehabilitate elderly dogs seized from hoarder home

Meet Tuesday’s News 3 Midday Pet of the Week — Bertha! She is one of eight senior dogs taken from a hoarder home after the owner passed away.

Bertha has made an amazing turnaround after Animal Ark first took her and the other dogs in. However, Miranda Morrison says the shelter is taking donations to help the dogs in their transition process.

She says many of the pups needed surgery and dental work when they first came in and veterinary bills were very high.

Click here to donate to the crowdfunding campaign for Animal Ark and their efforts to rehabilitate animals in need.