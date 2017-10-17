5 men admit to conspiring to steal checks from mail

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say five South Georgia men have admitted to conspiring to steal checks from the mail and cashing them.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Kedrick Antwan Williams, 31-year-old Zerrick Devon Tompkins, 44-year-old Jerry Lewis Rawls Jr., 64-year-old Willie James Smith and 46-year-old Gregory Willie Harris all pleaded guilty this month to conspiring to steal and possess mail. All five are from Valdosta.

The plea agreements say that the five conspired to steal mail, including checks, between July 24, 2016, and Dec. 8, 2016. They removed the checks and then altered the name of the payee or the amount and cashed the checks.

Prosecutors, in a news release Monday, said the men admitted to stealing between $40,000 and $95,000 in checks.

The five men are scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.