Woman, 1-year-old killed in Sunday morning crash on I-85

WRBL Staff Published:
(File: CBS)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her 1-year-old infant have died after a crass along Interstate 85.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, October 15. State Patrol says a tractor-trailer failed to negotiate a curve on I-85 northbound exited the roadway and traveled over the guard rail.

31-year-old Christopher Berni of Columbus was driving the truck. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center.

The passenger, 29-year-old Cynthia Harris and 1-year-old Christopher Berni, Jr both of Phenix City died in the crash. An infant, Chritain Berni was transported to Scottish Rite with critical injuries.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to conduct their investigation.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s