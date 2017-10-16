Woman, 1-year-old killed in Sunday morning crash on I-85

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her 1-year-old infant have died after a crass along Interstate 85.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday, October 15. State Patrol says a tractor-trailer failed to negotiate a curve on I-85 northbound exited the roadway and traveled over the guard rail.

31-year-old Christopher Berni of Columbus was driving the truck. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center.

The passenger, 29-year-old Cynthia Harris and 1-year-old Christopher Berni, Jr both of Phenix City died in the crash. An infant, Chritain Berni was transported to Scottish Rite with critical injuries.

The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team continues to conduct their investigation.