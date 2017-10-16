Police escort woman out of heated Muscogee Co. School Board Meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Police escorted a woman from a heated Muscogee County School Board meeting Monday.

The meeting touched on a few hot button issues including racial slurs.

“My five minutes are not up. You shut up you silly woman! You shut up you silly woman!…Get your hands off me!” – says Theresa El-Amin, Regional Director of Southern Anti-Racism Network.

El-Amin yelled at Pat Hugley-Green, School Board Chair for Muscogee County.

El-Amin Tells News Three she’s displeased with Hugley-Green because in her opinion, Hugley-Green tends to support actions that are not in the best interest of all children.

“The zero tolerance policy is a racist policy and the only people who would be affected by it are black people.”- says Theresa El-Amin, Regional Director of Southern Anti-Racism Network.

El- Amin also addressed former Reese Road Elementary School teacher, Tammy Carnley using the “N-word” last month when talking to students.

She’s now asking that the zero tolerance policy for racial slurs proposed by board member John Thomas be taken off the table.

She says Carnley is not to blame here.

“When it comes to that poor teacher who didn’t know any better who was trying to teach tolerance to black kids and she knew how offensive the N word was and she said hey…what if you had been called..that was the way I heard the conversation.”- says Theresa El-Amin, Regional Director of Southern Anti-Racism Network.

El-Amin is now calling on the termination of Superintendent David Lewis because he has not made it a requirement– that teachers learn cultural sensitivity training.

After El-Amin was escorted out- board members proposed making this a requirement- and also revising the proposed zero tolerance policy.

Thomas says he’s added a line.

“For the purposes of this policy zero tolerance will be defined as review for termination.”- says John Thomas, District 2.

Hugley-Green says the zero tolerance policy will be voted on next month.