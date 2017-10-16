Parents speak after child drowns in grease trap

Related Coverage Coroner identifies 3-year-old Auburn girl killed in grease pit accident

AUBURN, Ala. — The Andrews family says this is something they never thought they would have to go through, but they wanted to speak to us to thank everyone for their prayers and to let the world know about their little girl.

For the Andrews family, Saturday was just another family outing. They capped it off with ice cream at the Auburn Bruster’s. According to Auburn police, 3-year-old Sadie Andrews was playing near the store’s picnic tables when she fell into a grease trap. The family is leaning on their faith to get them through.

“We totally understand that and recognize the fact that God loaned her to us. She wasn’t ours. We dedicated her to the Lord, and it doesn’t make it any easier, but she was never ours. She was God’s. We fully believe that children are a gift from the Lord,” says Corrie and Tracy Andrews.

In addition to her loving parents, Sadie, also leaves behind five other brothers and sisters.

The Family says there will be a visitation Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. central time at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika. The funeral will be Wednesday, October 18 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Jeffcoat Trant. Visitation and funeral service are open to the public.