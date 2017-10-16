Monday kicks off CSU Homecoming week

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus State University homecoming week kicks off Monday, October 16.

“Homecoming activities have expanded in the last three years and are focused on getting alumni back on campus for fun, family-friendly events,” said Jennifer Joyner, executive director of the CSU alumni association. “CSU is more than the few years students spend here earning a degree, but a lifetime of opportunity to stay connected. It all starts with Homecoming!”

Homecoming starts begins at the Clocktower mid-day with Cougar Madness in the evening. Cougar Madness will introduce CSU”s men’s and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season. The week will go out with the annual CSU Alumni Association’s Evening on the Top and Firework Show in downtown.

