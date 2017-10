COLUMBUS, Ga. — Jury selection is underway for three men facing murder charges during a shooting in a crowded Columbus park.

Derain Waller, Akevious Powell and Jacquawn Clark are suspected of shooting and killing a man back in 2016 along Double Churches Road.

Police discovered 24-year-old Demonde Dicks, Jr. shot in the head near the park basketball courts. Waller, Powell and Clark are charged with murder, participation in criminal activity and armed robbery.