Fall weather is here!

We will feel like fall by this afternoon! A cold front is moving through the area this morning – sparking only a few isolated showers. Temperatures remain above average in the upper 60s, but that will start to change by or before noon. As the front moves through, cooler and less humid air will move in behind it. This will allow temperatures to finally drop to where they should be this afternoon – in the lower 70s! A cool northerly breeze and lower humidity will make it feel even better with sunny skies!

Tuesday morning is really when we’ll start to feel that cooler weather. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s with upper 40s toward our north – cool enough to bring out the boots and jackets! Tuesday afternoon will be another pleasant one in the lower 70s as well. Wednesday morning will be our coolest start with a chilly morning in the upper 40s. Afternoons stay pleasant and sunny in the upper 70s. By the end of the week, temperatures return to above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a bit more humidity.