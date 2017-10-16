Americus boy’s lemonade stand raises money to find cancer cure

AMERICUS, Ga. — A young boy takes the lemonade stand he sets up every Saturday and for the entire month of October he’s shaking it up for breast cancer awareness.

For the entire month of October, 6-year-old Ayden Battle is raising money and awareness for Breast Cancer patients and their families.

Ayden says his main purpose this month is to help find a cure for breast cancer.

“He said mom can I start a lemonade stand, and I said yea why not so we just started it as a hobby last year and than I said well since we’re getting money for it let’s give it to a charity,” Latoya Mercer, Ayden’s Mom said.

Just this past Friday Ayden was recognized by the mayor of Americus for his famous lemonade and kind heart.

Last year, Ayden sold lemonade and donated the funds raised to a local food bank in Americus.