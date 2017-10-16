5 arrests in 1983 case authorities say was motivated by race

SUNNY SIDE, Ga. (AP) — After reopening a cold case, authorities in Georgia have arrested five people – including two law enforcement officials – in a killing they say was racially motivated.

Timothy Coggins, a 23-year-old black man, was found dead along a road in the city of Sunny Side on Oct. 9, 1983. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in March after receiving new information.

Authorities say 59-year-old Frankie Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore Sr. were arrested Friday and face charges including murder. Milner Police Department officer Lamar Bunn and Sandra Bunn face obstruction charges. Gregory Huffman, a detention officer with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, was charged with obstruction and violation of oath of office.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they had lawyers.