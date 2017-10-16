46 arrested in Crime Suppression Detail by CPD

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nearly two dozen people are behind bars after a Crime Suppression Detail was conducted by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.
According to a release, the detail targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants.
The operation was conducted Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.
As a result of the operation:
- 46 people in total were arrested on a total of 143 charges
- 35 of the 46 were felony arrests
- 99 misdemeanor arrests
- 9 city ordinance arrests
- 11 guns taken from the streets
- $6,351.00 seized
- 3 vehicles seized
This operation follows two other details that were conducted September 5 and September 27.
The September 5 operations resulted in 14 arrests being made and 4 handguns taken off the streets while 12 people were arrested in the September 27 operation.
More of these operations will be continue to be conducted.