46 arrested in Crime Suppression Detail by CPD

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Nearly two dozen people are behind bars after a Crime Suppression Detail was conducted by the Columbus Police Department’s Special Operations Unit.

According to a release, the detail targeted areas that are historically known for violent crimes and individuals with outstanding warrants.

The operation was conducted Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

As a result of the operation:

  • 46 people in total were arrested on a total of 143 charges
  • 35 of the 46 were felony arrests
  • 99 misdemeanor arrests
  • 9 city ordinance arrests
  • 11 guns taken from the streets
  • $6,351.00 seized
  • 3 vehicles seized

This operation follows two other details that were conducted September 5 and September 27.

The September 5 operations resulted in 14 arrests being made and 4 handguns taken off the streets while 12 people were arrested in the September 27 operation.

More of these operations will be continue to be conducted.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s