2017 US Army International Sniper Competition kicks off at Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga- Teams from around the world will be at Fort Benning this week for the 2017 US Army International Sniper Competition.

As many as thirty, four-man teams from across all branches of the military, including four international teams and four law enforcement teams, are set to compete.

The competition will take place throughout the week on post– and test all levels of shooting abilities of the participants.

Most events are free and open to the public.

The week will end on Friday morning with an awards ceremony.

From Fort Benning Media Release :

For non-DoD ID card holders, a visitor pass is required to access the installation. Visitors are required to stop at the I-185 visitor center to obtain a pass.

Monday, October 16, 2017

Day one events 1:15 p.m. Benning Road Gate (Visitor Center) 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. 10 a.m., Oct 16

Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Day two events 9:30 a.m. Harmony Church Gate (Visitor Center) 10 a.m. – noon 8:30 a.m., Oct 17

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Day three events 9:00 a.m. Benning Road Gate (Visitor Center) 9:30 a.m. – noon 8:30 a.m., Oct 18

Friday, October 20, 2017

Closing/awards ceremony 8:00 a.m. National Infantry Museum Theater 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. 5 p.m., Oct 19