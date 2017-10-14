WATCH: PrepZone Week 9 Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the PrepZone:
Week 9 Results
Alabama
CLASS 1A
Addison 36, Meek 14
Appalachian 35, Woodville 13
Autaugaville 60, Ellwood Christian 42
Brantley 47, Red Level 6
Brilliant 26, Alabama School/Deaf 22
Decatur Heritage 43, Southeastern 19
Georgiana 57, McKenzie 0
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 18
Highland Home 50, Beulah 18
Houston County 59, Florala 25
Linden 43, A.L. Johnson 9
Lynn 40, Sumiton Christian 20
Maplesville 55, Isabella 20
Marengo 63, J.F. Shields 6
Marion County 35, Hubbertville 33
Millry 50, Fruitdale 0
Notasulga 24, Loachapoka 21
Phillips 48, Tharptown 0
Pleasant Home 44, Kinston 34
Ragland 27, Winterboro 6
Shoals Christian 60, Vina 58
Sweet Water 48, McIntosh 0
Talladega County-Central 18, Donoho 14
Wadley 57, Victory Christian 7
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 44, G.W. Long 21
Aliceville 18, Thorsby 0
Ariton 38, Zion Chapel 2
Chickasaw 42, J.U. Blacksher 34
Cleveland 42, Locust Fork 14
Elba 68, Calhoun 12
Francis Marion 20, Wilcox Central 18
Fyffe 49, Collinsville 7
Geneva County 34, Cottonwood 29
Goshen 59, Central-Hayneville 0
Ider 47, Gaston 12
Keith 50, Verbena 6
LaFayette 21, Reeltown 7
Lanett 35, Ranburne 13
Luverne 34, New Brockton 12
Mars Hill Bible 48, Phil Campbell 20
Samson 58, Barbour County 6
Sand Rock 34, Section 6
Sheffield 35, Red Bay 28
St. Luke’s Episcopal 38, Leroy 35
Sulligent 45, Hatton 26
Tarrant 65, Tanner 0
Vincent 32, Horseshoe Bend 22
Washington County 35, Choctaw County 6
Westbrook Christian 38, Asbury 0
Winston County 32, Cold Springs 6
Woodland 41, Fayetteville 6
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 23, Cottage Hill Christian 20
B.B. Comer 40, Central Coosa 22
Clarke County 41, Excel 6
Fultondale 48, Susan Moore 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 33, Mobile Christian 23
Holly Pond 40, Hanceville 20
J.B. Pennington 49, Vinemont 6
Lauderdale County 63, Elkmont 12
Lexington 33, East Lawrence 0
Midfield 63, Greene County 20
Montgomery Academy 42, Southside-Selma 22
Oakman 51, Montevallo 36
Opp 41, Providence Christian 7
Piedmont 35, Walter Wellborn 10
Pike County 48, Prattville Christian 14
Pisgah 37, New Hope 22
Plainview 41, Brindlee Mountain 6
Randolph County 40, Pleasant Valley 3
Slocomb 34, Wicksburg 33
Straughn 17, Houston Academy 15
Sylvania 17, Geraldine 15
T.R. Miller 38, Flomaton 26
Weaver 57, Glencoe 0
West Morgan 37, Clements 10
CLASS 4A
Bibb County 55, Holt 0
Central-Florence 35, Danville 6
Cherokee County 13, White Plains 12
Dadeville 35, Elmore County 21
Dale County 20, Rehobeth 14
DAR 31, Sardis 21
Dora 17, Winfield 6
Fayette County 28, Cordova 0
Hale County 42, West Blocton 22
Haleyville 20, Good Hope 13
Hokes Bluff 47, Ashville 14
Leeds 42, Childersburg 20
Jacksonville 42, Oneonta 14
Madison Academy 40, Madison County 7
Montgomery Catholic 28, Ashford 21
Munford 30, Handley 0
Northside 25, Greensboro 14
Rogers 55, Priceville 7
Saint James 49, Alabama Christian 14
Saks 19, Anniston 6
Sipsey Valley 28, Oak Grove 7
Tallassee 44, Holtville 28
Thomasville 45, Escambia County 22
Trinity Presbyterian 21, Bullock County 14
UMS-Wright 42, W.S. Neal 17
Westminster Christian 34, North Jackson 18
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 42, Douglas 17
Beauregard 37, Central, Clay County 7
Calera 41, Jemison 14
Carroll 49, B.T. Washington 12
Cleburne County 42, Lincoln 35
Curry 8, Fairview 3
East Limestone 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Etowah 41, Boaz 0
Eufaula 23, Charles Henderson 18
Greenville 40, Headland 8
Hayden 22, Corner 17
John Carroll Catholic 21, Springville 14
Lawrence County 33, Ardmore 22
Marbury 28, Dallas County 14
Mortimer Jordan 41, West Point 7
Pleasant Grove 49, Shelby County 6
Scottsboro 27, Arab 7
St. Clair County 28, Fairfield 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 26, Citronelle 20
Sylacauga 49, Valley 34
Wenonah 42, Moody 0
Williamson 28, Faith Academy 13
CLASS 6A
Athens 42, Columbia 0
Austin 28, Hartselle 6
Baldwin County 15, Saraland 14
B.C. Rain 32, Robertsdale 14
Benjamin Russell 15, Minor 14
Carver-Montgomery 39, Stanhope Elmore 7
Daphne 31, Gulf Shores 28
Florence 41, Decatur 37
Gardendale 63, Jasper 34
Hueytown 37, Parker 19
McAdory 31, Bessemer City 0
Muscle Shoals 33, Hazel Green 14
Northview 24, Russell County 6
Opelika 37, Chelsea 10
Oxford 17, Fort Payne 7
Park Crossing 58, Dothan 14
Paul Bryant 34, Northridge 21
Pelham 55, Chilton County 28
Pell City 24, Albertville 13
Selma 56, Brookwood 41
Shades Valley 30, Jackson-Olin 7
Southside-Gadsden 20, Brewer 6
Spanish Fort 49, Foley 14
Wetumpka 35, Helena 14
CLASS 7A
Auburn 27, Lee-Montgomery 0
Bob Jones 34, Gadsden City 3
Buckhorn 13, Grissom 8
Central-Phenix City 55, Jeff Davis 18
Enterprise 42, Smiths Station 8
Fairhope 31, Davidson 17
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Sparkman 27
Huntsville 24, James Clemens 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 44, Mary Montgomery 0
Mountain Brook 17, Vestavia Hills 10
Murphy 28, Theodore 21
Thompson 40, Spain Park 17
Tuscaloosa County 33, Oak Mountain 28
Georgia
Adairsville 35, Sonoraville 25
Albany 0, Brooks County 0
Allatoona 37, Sprayberry 15
Alpharetta 36, Johns Creek 7
Americus Sumter 31, Shaw 0
Aquinas 42, Greene County 0
Archer 6, Grayson 3
Athens Academy 48, Providence Christian 0
Banks County 38, Oglethorpe County 14
Banneker 43, Decatur 0
Beach 25, Islands 20
Bethesda Academy def. Palmetto Christian Academy, S.C., forfeit
Bleckley County 29, East Laurens 0
Blessed Trinity 41, Chestatee 14
Bremen 38, Haralson County 14
Briarwood 47, Thomas Jefferson 19
Brookwood 52, Central Gwinnett 28
Buford 56, Cedar Shoals 0
Burke County 60, Richmond Academy 20
Cairo 24, Carver-Columbus 13
Calvary Day 44, Portal 3
Cambridge 17, Northview 10
Cartersville 63, Sandy Creek 0
Cedar Grove 28, Pace Academy 7
Centennial 45, North Atlanta 0
Chapel Hill 35, Central-Carrollton 14
Charlton County 28, Wilcox County 0
Chattahoochee County 43, Calhoun County 0
Chattooga 42, Model 13
Clarke Central 42, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Clarkston 47, Cross Keys 2
Claxton 31, McIntosh County Academy 26
Clinch County 35, Turner County 7
Coffee 35, Houston County 0
Collins Hill 29, Mountain View 21
Colquitt County 27, Camden County 6
Commerce 53, Riverside Military Academy 28
Coosa 42, Dade County 14
Covenant 44, Georgia Christian 17
Creekview 24, River Ridge 7
Crisp County 50, Monroe 26
Dacula 28, Gainesville 0
Dalton 21, Sequoyah 17
Darlington 35, Trion 31
Dawson County 43, Fannin County 3
Dodge County 42, Washington County 7
Dooly County 56, Crawford County 18
Douglas County 19, Tri-Cities 16
Dublin 22, Southwest Macon 14
Dutchtown 17, Woodland Stockbridge 7
East Coweta 49, Wheeler 14
East Paulding 41, Woodland Cartersville 21
Evans 42, Grovetown 32
Fellowship Christian School 41, Pinecrest 0
Fitzgerald 35, Berrien 7
Flowery Branch 6, Loganville 3
Franklin County 38, East Jackson 6
Gatewood 62, Westminster-Augusta 13
George Walton 49, Lakeview Academy 35
Georgia Military 42, Glascock County 7
Glynn Academy 26, Brunswick 13
Gordon Central 29, Armuchee 22
Grady 30, North Springs 26
Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Lumpkin County 14
Griffin 37, Fayette County 13
Harlem 36, T.W. Josey 8
Harrison 42, South Cobb 13
Hart County 44, Jackson County 14
Heard County 35, Callaway 28
Heritage School 20, Bethlehem Christian Academy 19
Heritage-Conyers 36, Greenbrier 28
Hiram 41, Carrollton 14
Hughes 26, Alexander 20, OT
Irwin County 46, Lanier County 7
Jefferson 44, North Oconee 0
Jefferson County 62, Butler 30
Jones County 42, Union Grove 10
Kell 38, Villa Rica 18
Lakeside-Evans 16, Alcovy 14
Lamar County 28, Jordan 21
Lanier 25, Habersham Central 21
Lassiter 27, Woodstock 16
Lee County 16, Northside-Warner Robins 13
Liberty County 35, Appling County 14
Lincoln County 63, Warren County 14
Lovett 44, Redan 13
Lowndes 51, Tift County 38
Macon County 34, Schley County 27
Madison County 20, Stephens County 14
Manchester 24, Brookstone 16
Marietta 28, Hillgrove 17
Marion County 49, Central-Talbotton 12
Marist 41, West Hall 6
Mays 67, Creekside 7
McEachern 57, Kennesaw Mountain 14
Metter 28, Bryan County 25
Mill Creek 48, Peachtree Ridge 14
Miller County 27, Sneads, Fla. 20
Mitchell County 35, Seminole County 8
Montgomery County 30, Johnson County 21
Morgan County 22, Monroe Area 21
Morrow 20, Riverdale 14
Mt. Paran Christian 38, Whitefield Academy 7
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 35, Bowdon 0
Murray County 49, Coahulla Creek 19
New Hampstead 13, South Effingham 7
New Manchester 20, South Paulding 6
Newnan 30, Campbell 16
Norcross 41, Lakeside-Atlanta 6
North Clayton 15, Luella 14
North Cobb Christian 27, Christian Heritage 7
North Forsyth 45, Lambert 21
North Gwinnett 52, Duluth 0
North Hall 55, Union County 34
North Murray 21, Ringgold 20, OT
North Paulding 24, North Cobb 17
Northwest Whitfield 38, Pickens 21
Ola 21, Locust Grove 16
Parkview 66, Berkmar 0
Peach County 65, Rutland 7
Pelham 53, Randolph-Clay 0
Pierce County 34, Long County 0
Pope 35, Dunwoody 34
Prince Avenue Christian 22, Hebron Christian Academy 17
Rabun County 63, Social Circle 7
Richmond Hill 56, Bradwell Institute 28
Ridgeland 35, Heritage-Catoosa 14
Robert Toombs 54, Windsor 13
Rockmart 56, Pepperell 42
Rome 49, Cass 0
Salem 40, Henry County 25
Savannah Country Day 20, Savannah Christian Prep 14
Screven County 49, Westside-Augusta 0
South Forsyth 21, Milton 13
South Gwinnett 19, Rockdale County 14
Southeast Whitfield 39, Gilmer 0
Southland 41, Brookwood School 3
Southwest DeKalb 21, Miller Grove 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 40, Terrell Academy 27
Spartanburg Christian, S.C. 28, Augusta Christian 21
St. Andrew’s 44, Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 0
St. Francis 34, King’s Ridge 14
St. Pius X 41, Oconee County 13
Starr’s Mill 36, McIntosh 35
Stephenson 21, Drew 17
Stockbridge 14, Eagle’s Landing 0
Stratford 28, First Presbyterian Day 7
Swainsboro 40, Bacon County 28
Tattnall County 21, Brantley County 13
Tattnall Square 28, Twiggs County 0
Taylor County 41, Hawkinsville 9
Telfair County 41, Atkinson County 7
Temple 17, Spencer 13
Thomas County Central 34, Veterans 14
Thomasville 38, Early County 10
Thomson 21, Baldwin 7
Tiftarea 55, Westfield 18
Towers 51, Stone Mountain 7
Towns County 28, Athens Christian 27
Trinity Christian-Dublin 32, Bulloch 13
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 64, Dominion Christian 0
Troup County 38, LaGrange 0
Tucker 36, Lovejoy 7
Upson-Lee 38, Perry 21
Valwood 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Vidalia 24, Jeff Davis 21
Walton 42, Roswell 21
Ware County 35, Statesboro 21
Warner Robins 34, Harris County 8
Washington 7, KIPP Atlanta 0
Washington-Wilkes 43, Hancock Central 32
West Forsyth 38, Forsyth Central 19
Westlake 21, Pebblebrook 14, OT
Westminster 33, McNair 0
Westover 26, Columbus 13
Windsor Forest 43, Johnson-Savannah 14
Woodward Academy 28, Eastside 21