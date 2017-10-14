Temperatures: Are free FALLing

The cold front is on schedule to slide through the region after midnight and pass through after sunrise. There’s a weak line of showers and storms that will hold up enough to bring only isolated pop-up storms and a few showers.

This activity will be short lived and before sunrise. The timing will be between 4am-6am for these isolated showers and storms along this weak line still ahead of the actual cold front.

Readings will still remain in the mid to upper 60s in the morning ahead of this front before the cooler air works-in, similar to Sunday morning. The afternoon high readings, clearly will feel cool based on our upper 80s we had on Sunday.

The coolest air mass will settle-in starting on Tuesday morning through the middle of the work week. Enjoy this true taste of fall.

