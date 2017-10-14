Police arrest suspects accused of shooting at officers during car chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police say a car chase that started on Victory Drive is now over with the suspects in custody.

A heavy police presence is on the scene at the 3rd Avenue and 4th Street intersection where the suspects were caught just before 10 p.m.

Officers tell News 3’s Ken Martin the suspects’ red sedan was pulled over for a traffic violation on Victory Drive. The occupants reportedly started shooting at police while they sped off.

Officers chased the suspects down to the intersection of Victory Drive and Veteran’s Parkway where the sedan crashed into another vehicle.

The suspects tried to escape on foot, but were caught near the Circle K gas station on 4th Street.

The exact number of suspects is unclear, but they will face charges for aggravated assault and DUI, as well as drug charges.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.