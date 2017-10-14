Get ready to break out the boots! Cold front on the way.

The biggest story in our forecast is a cold front that move through overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Some spotty showers and a few thunderstorms move in ahead of it Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers linger early Monday morning, and that’s about it for rainfall for the next week. The biggest difference is going to be temperatures and humidity. We’ll go from lower 80s Sunday to mid 70s by Monday.

The cooler air is really going to be felt by Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping to the lower 50s and upper 40s by Wednesday morning. Afternoon highs stay pleasant in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. We start to warm back up by the coming weekend, but nothing like how it has been.