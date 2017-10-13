Join the Friday edition of the News 3 Midday Community Watch to hear from an organizer for the Way Down Film Festival. The event will feature more than 40 short films and brings not only artistic entertainment to the Columbus community, but economic growth as well as networking and showcase opportunities for the filmmakers.

Get your ticket now and prepare to enjoy a film-tastic weekend at the Springer Opera House!

FRIDAY

VIP reception on The Veranda At Springer Opera House: Oct. 13 @ 5:30 PM

Screening 1: 7:15PM

Screening 2: 9:15PM

After party at Meritage: Oct. 13 @ 11:00 PM

SATURDAY

Morning Coffee Hour in The Saloon at Springer Opera House: 9:30-10:30 AM

Screening 3: 10:45 am

Lunch Break: 12:15 pm

Lunch and Mingle (sponsored by 12th St. Deli) in the Saloon

Screening 4: 1:30 pm

Screening 5: 3:30 pm

Screening 6: 5:30 pm

Awards Gala @ The Loft 8:30 pm

(Doors open at 7:30 pm)

