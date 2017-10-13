Troup County detention officer works to bring fresh water to Puerto Rico

Damaged homes in the La Perla neighborhood the day after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 21, 2017 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The majority of the island has lost power, in San Juan many are left without running water or cell phone service, and the Governor said Maria is the "most devastating storm to hit the island this century." (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County detention officer asks for your help to bring relief and fresh water to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the island remains without necessary resources like electricity, food, and perhaps most importantly, water. Officer Edward Burton is on a mission to change that, one water filter at a time.

Burton says he wants to collect 1000 water filters to send to our neighbors in Puerto Rico and provide them with a steady source of clean water. His post on Facebook says he hopes to make it easier and safer for those forced to resort to local rivers, streams, puddles, and rain-catchment systems for sources relief.

The post says Burton is accepting Sawyer Mini filters and Sawyer Squeeze filters, both of which can filter more than 100,000 gallons of water. The filters are available at various store fronts and online retailers like Academy Sports, Amazon, Bass Pro Shops, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Menards, Target, Wal-Mart, and Full Metal Jacket Armory. He says gift cards to these retailers will be accepted to buy the filters, but he cannot accept cash.

Burton says he hopes to have the filters collected by November 3.

If you would like to donate a filter or a gift card to purchase one, they can be dropped off or mailed to:

Troup County Sheriff’s Office

c/o Officer Ed Burton

130 Sam Walker Drive

LaGrange, GA 30241

