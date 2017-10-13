Tracking a Weekend Front

A cold front coming through late in the weekend will finally dislodge the unseasonably warm and humid air mass that has taken over our weather ever since Tropical Storm Nate passed by last weekend. As a result, we finally will experience the long-awaited turn to October weather, and temperatures will return to near normal for most of next week.

Our weekend looks to be warm, with another rise in dew points resulting in considerable late-season humidity ahead of the front. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows barely below 70 through Sunday. Meanwhile, a typical autumn storm system will emerge from the Rockies and sweep northeastward toward the Great Lakes, the surface low deepening along the way and the trailing cold front likely touching off severe storms in the Midwest and Plains.

The front will reach us Sunday night or early Monday, weakening along the way but still strong enough to push southward into the Gulf of Mexico and Florida peninsula. Models indicate the front will lose upper air support and moisture by the time it reaches Columbus, so rain chances will be low and any amounts we receive will be light.

Temperatures and dew points will drop following the front, holding highs down on Monday and leading to sunny and breezy weather Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, close to average for mid-October.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast