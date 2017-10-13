Red Cross urges smoke alarm safety during National Fire Prevention Week

ATLANTA, Ga — The American Red Cross reminds everyone to check and double check your smoke alarms as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

A press release from the organization says the Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year in this country and most of them are home fires. Tragically, experts agree that many of the deaths that result from home fires could have been prevented.

“Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from a home fire in half,” says Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director for the Red Cross of West Central Georgia. “You can help protect your family by installing and maintaining smoke alarms throughout your home and teaching your children what to do when they hear the beep.”

Kirk says people can reduce their family’s risk of being harmed in a home fire by taking two simple steps:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test the alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year.

Create a family home fire escape plan and practice it until every member of the family knows how to get out of every room. You should be able to exit the home in less than two minutes.

The Red Cross also offers resources to help you and your family stay up to date on the safety procedures you need to know.

Red Cross Emergency app is available on all mobile devices and combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe, including how to prevent, respond to and recover from home fires. There is also a special mobile app — Monster Guard — designed for kids, that teaches them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game. Click here to find and download the apps or search “Red Cross” in your smartphone app store.

You can also visit the Red Cross online house fires information center to learn more about protecting yourself and your loved ones from fires.

If you are interested in helping others affected by personal and natural disasters, visit our local Red Cross web page to become a volunteer or donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief fund. You can donate online, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.