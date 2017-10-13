OPD asks for help identifying Walmart purse theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks for your help identifying a woman suspected of stealing a purse from a Walmart shopping cart.

The department’s press release says the purse’s owner was at the Walmart store on Pepperell Parkway back on September 30 when she left the bag in a shopping cart in the parking lot. The pictured suspect can be seen on surveillance video taking the purse and leaving with it.

Police describe the suspect as a black female, last seen in these photos wearing eyeglasses, large hoop earrings, a red shirt, and dark pants. She faces charges for theft of lost property.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220. You may also call the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you wish.