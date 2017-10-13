News 3 PrepZone Preview: Week 9 2017

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Week 9 arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley and teams start the home stretch in the regular season. Some teams are in races for potential region championships, while other teams are in tight races just to make the playoffs. After tonight’s games, there are three weeks left in the regular season and a lot left to be determined in both Georgia and Alabama.

Included in this week’s show:

The top 4 teams in Alabama’s Region 2-7A face off over the next two weeks. First up: Lee at #6 Auburn and Jeff Davis at #1 Central.

Region 1-4A remains wide open, with all 8 teams still alive for a playoff berth, Cairo travels to Carver and Westover comes to Columbus in two big matchups.

LaGrange looks to stop Class 4A’s hottest team, #9 Troup in our Game of the Week.

And after all of the games are done, join us on the PrepZone at 11:15/10:15 central on News 3 and wrbl.com as Brendan Robertson and Natalie Peluchette go through all the scores and highlights from around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Remember to follow News 3 Sports on social media and use the #WRBLPrepZone:

News 3 Sports on Facebook

News 3 Sports on Twitter

Brendan Robertson on Twitter

Natalie Peluchette on Twitter

Jack Patterson on Twitter