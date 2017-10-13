Month-long manhunt ends with Tuscaloosa shooting suspect behind bars

Published:
Lorenzo Maurice Polke (Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa is behind bars after a manhunt that lasted nearly a month.

Police and members of a federal task force arrested 19-year-old Lorenzo Maurice Polke at a residence in Holt on Thursday night.

The Tuscaloosa News reports the teenager will held without bond in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Authorities say Polke is accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Bobby Lee Herrod Jr. at a convenience store on Sept. 19. Herrod was shot several times and suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance video helped authorities identify Polke as a suspect. Investigators haven’t given a possible motive in the shooting.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Polke has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

