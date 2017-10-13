Girls will soon be able to join Boy Scouts

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Boy Scouts will no longer be just for boys. Boy Scouts of America said its values are important for both men and women.

Starting January 2018, girls will be admitted into the Cub Scouts and in 2019 a program for older girls will allow them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. The Boy Scouts board of directors approved the plan unanimously.

Sue Else the CEO for the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia said the organization will continue to operate as normal, ensuring that programming and development will stay as is.

Most people in the valley are in favor of the change. They told News 3’s Ken Martin it’s a sign of progression.

“I think it’s really cool honestly. If I were little and I were allowed to join the Boy Scouts I probably would because I heard about all of the pretty cool activities they did like camping out in the woods and soap box races and stuff like that, and I wanted to do that,” says resident Macy Frazier.

There are also a number of people who disagree with the change.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she believes boys should be with boys and girls should be with girls.

Dan Gilbert served on the Boy Scout’s Executive Council for 15 years and is now a member of the Advisory Council. He supports the change.

“Here’s my take on it, particularly the Eagle program you’re sent to obtaining the Eagle award in scouting, it’s such an awesome program that I think is great that girls now have an opportunity to participate in that. It’s terrific and I think you’ll have a lot of girls who want to do that,” Dan Gilbert said.

Gilber believes there’s no better time to make the change than now.

News 3 also received an official statement from the local Boy Scouts of America – Chattahoochee Council:

“The Chattahoochee Council Boy Scouts of America was pleased to hear of the change approved by Boy Scouts of America to admit girls to its Cub Scout and Boy Scout Programs…There is nothing in the Scout Oath or Scout Law which is specific to men. In fact most other countries allow girls to participate in scouting, and we are excited that we can now offer the leadership training and skills to our entire local community.”