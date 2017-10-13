Georgia Power closes all its payment offices across the state

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Hundreds of workers are without jobs now that Georgia Power has officially shut down all its payment offices around the state.

The location on Veteran’s Parkway had dark windows and an empty parking lot Friday when News 3 reporters went to see the first official day after the closing.

The measure to eliminate the offices was announced back in July. The most notable impact customers will notice is you won’t have the option to pay your bills in person.

Robert Watkins, the Georgia Power External Affairs Manager, says the closings are in an attempt to save the company what money it can.

“Our revenues are pretty flat and costs are going up so we’re doing things that try to stream line the business so we can keep the rates down for our customers,” Watkins says. “Some found other things to do, some took an early out and some found jobs within the company and then some are going to be home agents. They’ll be the people you talk to when you dial the phone and call Georgia Power.”

He says there are still around 5,000 alternative payment locations across the state such as Publix and Wal-mart, but for the customers walking up to closed doors in Columbus, the Georgia Power offices will stay closed for good.