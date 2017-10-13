Cooler temperatures on the way!

Temperatures stay warm (but not as hot) this weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be in the mid 80s with mild mornings in the upper 60s. Fog develops Saturday morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. There is a chance of a few showers later Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through overnight into Monday morning.

Cooler, drier and fall-like weather settles in behind the front – finally dropping temperatures down to where they should be for mid-October. Monday afternoon will be cooler in the upper 70s, but it is Tuesday morning that we’ll really feel the effects from the cold front…with temperatures starting in the mid 50s. Afternoons will be sunny with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Cool mornings in the 50s last through the rest of the week with seasonable and pleasant afternoons.