Athletes of the Week: Lanett High School

By Published:

Lanett High School still maintains a fresh drive of enthusiasm in October like it’s the beginning of the season.  They were ranked #3 in the state coming into the season, but the team has the wisdom to not be arrogant, and take every opponent seriously and continue to work just as hard.  Taking that into practice, has helped them achieved results as they are currently undefeated.  Their coach says their key to success is no secret as it is hard work.  The Lanett Panthers play an away game today to take on Lambert High!

