COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrested into the Wickham Drive shooting that killed a man back in August.

17-year-old Clayton Perry was arrested Thursday, October 12 in connection with the shooting after police made a lead in the case.

Perry will be charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As News 3 reported, James Francesconi was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.